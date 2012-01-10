Jan 10 Canadian base metal miner Inmet Mining Corp said it will sell a minority interest in its Cobre Panama copper project in Central America to Korea Panama Mining Corporation(KPMC) for about $155 million.

KPMC, a joint venture between Korea's LS-Nikko Copper Inc and Korean Resources Corp, will buy a 20 percent interest in the Cobre Panama project, Inmet said in a statement.

On Oct. 28, Inmet had said it was in talks with parties interested in buying a stake in its Cobre Panama copper project.

Inmet chief executive Jochen Tilk had also said that the company is proceeding with work at the Panamanian mine site as talks continue, ensuring that the project was not delayed.

Inmet considers the project, which is expected to cost more than $5 billion, vital to its growth prospects.

The project is expected to produce 255,000 tonnes of copper on average, a year over a 30-plus year mine life. It is also expected to produce sizable volumes of gold, molybdenum and silver as byproducts.

Shares of Inmet were up 2 percent at C$66.60 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.