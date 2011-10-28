* Says continues talks with parties keen on buying stake
TORONTO, Oct 28 Canadian base metal miner Inmet
IMN.TO said on Friday that talks with parties interested in
buying a stake in its Cobre Panama copper project in Central
America are continuing and that there has been no dip in
interest despite current global economic concerns.
"We are hopeful that we will be able to conclude something
before the end of the year. If it enters 2012 that's not really
that critical either," Chief Executive Jochen Tilk told
analysts on the company's earnings conference call.
Tilk said the company is proceeding with work at the
Panamanian mine site as talks continue, ensuring that the
project is not delayed. Inmet considers the project, which is
expected to cost more than $5 billion, vital to its growth
prospects.
Inmet reported a 10 percent increase in its third-quarter
profit late on Thursday. [ID:nN1E79Q2ET]
Its shares were up 8.3 percent at C$61.63 on Friday morning
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The Toronto-based company said it is still awaiting the
Panamanian government's final environmental approval, necessary
for the project to proceed. Under a deal signed a few year ago,
South Korean copper producer LS-Nikko has an option to buy a 20
percent stake in Cobre Panama within seven days of receipt of
the government's final environmental approval of the project.
Inmet's ongoing talks are aimed at selling a further 20 to
40 percent, which would help Inmet finance its portion of the
development costs.
Tilk said the company would rather strike a deal with an
experienced mining company than a financial partner, as their
goals are more likely to be aligned. [ID:nN1E7730L9]
The project is expected to produce 255,000 tonnes of copper
on average, a year over a 30-plus year mine life. It is also
expected to produce sizable volumes of gold, molybdenum and
silver as byproducts.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)