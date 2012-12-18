TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's Inmet Mining Corp
closed a $500 million debt offer on Tuesday with the
proceeds of the deal to be used to fund the construction of its
massive Cobre Panama copper project in Central America.
The base metal miner said funds raised through the issue of
senior unsecured notes will be used for the development and
potential expansion of the Panama project. The notes have a 7.5
percent coupon rate and will mature in 2021.
Inmet, the subject of a hostile C$5.1 billion ($5.2 billion)
takeover bid by First Quantum Minerals Ltd, holds an 80
percent stake in Cobre Panama, one of the largest undeveloped
copper deposits in the world.
The remaining 20 percent stake is owned by a South Korean
consortium that includes Korea Resources Corp.
Cobre Panama is expected to cost some $6.2 billion to build.
The company announced a $1 billion financing deal with
Franco-Nevada Corp in August and closed a $1.5 billion
debt deal in May. .