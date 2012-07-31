July 30 Canada's Inmet Mining Corp said on Monday that its second-quarter profit rose 74 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher copper sales volumes.

The base metal miner's net income from continuing operations was $94.2 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended June 30. That compared with $54 million, or 83 cents per shares, a year earlier.

Sales in the second quarter rose about 17 percent to $251.4 million.

Copper production rose 54 percent to 29,600 tonnes from 19,200 tonnes in the year-earlier period.

The company maintained its copper and zinc sales guidance for 2012, but said it expected costs for copper treatment and refining to be slightly higher than in 2011.

The miner holds an 80 percent stake in the massive Cobre Panama copper-gold project in Central America, with the remaining interest owned by a Korean consortium that includes Korea Resources Corp and LS-Nikko Copper Inc.

Shares of the company closed at C$39.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.