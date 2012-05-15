May 15 Inmet Mining Corporation on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $1 billion total.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INMET MINING CORPORATION AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.584 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/18/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 763 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS