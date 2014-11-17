Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Says its unit, Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA, reached agreement to buy office building in Paris from Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe III for 230 million euros
* Says acquisition is expected to be completed in Dec. 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1qbeAoV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.