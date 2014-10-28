Oct 28 Innate Pharma SA :

* Presents at World ADC Summit two posters showing new sets of preclinical data on its new, site-specific conjugation technology (BTG-ADC)

* ADCs generated by BTG-ADC show improved therapeutic index in in vivo models compared to ADCETRIS, one of two reference ADCs approved by FDA

* Effects of ADCs generated by BTG-ADC compared to ADCETRIS have been obtained with significantly higher maximum tolerated dose and higher specific tumoral uptake