BRIEF-Regen Biopharma restructures management stock compensation
* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares
Oct 28 Innate Pharma SA :
* Presents at World ADC Summit two posters showing new sets of preclinical data on its new, site-specific conjugation technology (BTG-ADC)
* ADCs generated by BTG-ADC show improved therapeutic index in in vivo models compared to ADCETRIS, one of two reference ADCs approved by FDA
* Effects of ADCs generated by BTG-ADC compared to ADCETRIS have been obtained with significantly higher maximum tolerated dose and higher specific tumoral uptake
March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from investigator-sponsored trial of firdapse® in treating musk antibody positive myasthenia gravis