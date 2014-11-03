Nov 3 Innate Pharma SA :

* Says peer-reviewed scientific article describing its IPH4102 and results of preclinical efficacy studies published

* Data published online in Cancer Research, a journal of American Association for Cancer Research

* Results provide preclinical proof of concept supporting clinical development of IPH4102 to treat advanced ctcl patients