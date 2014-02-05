BRIEF-Vigmed continues to recommend to accept the offer by Greiner Bio-One
* The independent bid committee of Vigmed continues to recommend the shareholders of Vigmed to accept the offer by Greiner Bio-One Source text for Eikon:
Feb 5 Innate Pharma SA : * Buys full rights to anti-nkg2a checkpoint inhibitor from Novo Nordisk
* Novo Nordisk to reinforce its equity stake in Innate Pharma * Anti-nkg2a is a first-in-class therapeutic mab that is phase II ready * Novo nordisk will receive 2 million euros in cash and 600,000 shares for
licencing anti-nkg2a to Innate * Novo eligible to a total of 20 million euros in potential milestones and
single-digit tiered royalties on future sales * For more news, please click here
* The independent bid committee of Vigmed continues to recommend the shareholders of Vigmed to accept the offer by Greiner Bio-One Source text for Eikon:
* Says it received Europe patent on March 22, for Chip For Analyzing Fluids
* Says co issues 209,643 shares of common stock and raises 65.2 million yen on March 22