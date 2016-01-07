Jan 6 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd:

* Says to sell its entire 40 percent stake in Inner Mongolia-based livestock company to Yogurt Holding I (HK) Limited

* Says transaction price of 1.4 billion yuan equivalent amount of dollars or outside the legal currency

* Says Yogurt Holding I (HK) Limited will hold 100 percent stake in Mongolia-based livestock company, after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2v5ZAd

