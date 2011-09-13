(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that the company
plans to file a reorganization plan and that it is already under
bankruptcy protection)
Sept 13 Inner City Media Corp, the holding
company for the owner of New York City's WLIB and WBLS radio
stations, said it has reached a deal with senior lenders to file
a reorganization plan by mid-October to exit Chapter 11.
The radio broadcasting company that caters to
African-Americans and is founded by civil rights leader Percy
Sutton, expects to emerge from bankruptcy protection by the end
of 2011, it said in a statement.
In August, in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, billionaire Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Corporate
Initiatives Fund II LP, Drawbridge Special Opportunities Fund
Ltd and Fortress Credit Funding I LP said they were owed $254
million by Inner City.
The move came after the company pulled out of a deal to
restructure its debt.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)
