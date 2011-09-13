* Plans to file restructuring proposal in October

* Hopes to exit bankruptcy by end of 2011

* Company was pushed into bankruptcy by lenders (Adds details on plan proposal, background on bankruptcy, NEW YORK dateline)

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Inner City Media Corp, a trailblazing radio company in New York targeting African-Americans, said it has reached an agreement with its senior lenders to file a bankruptcy exit plan by mid-October.

The plan would pay creditors, including unsecured creditors, in full, according to a statement Tuesday from Inner City, the holding company for the owner of New York City's WLIB and WBLS radio stations.

Inner City, founded by civil rights leader Percy Sutton, was pushed into bankruptcy in August by senior lenders. That came after the company's chairman, Pierre Sutton, Percy's son, scuttled a proposed consensual restructuring.

Details of the bankruptcy reorganization plan remain private, and a spokeswoman for Inner City declined to address proposed recoveries for individual creditor classes. The bankruptcy case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

Deeply undersecured senior lenders, which include investor Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Corporate Initiatives Fund II LP, could walk away with control of the firm because repaying their $254 million debt load would likely require Inner City to hand over most of the equity in the company.

Inner City expects to emerge from bankruptcy protection by the end of 2011, it said in its statement. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore and Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and John Wallace)