* Ends $1.1 bln plan to buy Innkeepers out of bankruptcy
* Buyers cite "material adverse" event
(Adds comments, background, closing price, bylines)
By Tom Hals and Nick Brown
WILMINGTON, Del./NEW YORK, Aug 22 Cerberus
Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging Trust
(CLDT.N) ended their $1.12 billion agreement to buy 64 hotels
owned by the bankrupt Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK.
In a joint statement on Monday, Cerberus and Chatham said a
"material adverse" change had taken place since the May 16
agreement, entitling them to withdraw. Neither specified
whether the change related to the marketplace or Innkeepers
itself.
Material adverse clauses let buyers pull out of deals in
cases of changes to the market or the purchased company.
In recent weeks, stock markets have slid, credit conditions
have tightened and high-yield bond spreads have widened, amid
concern about the health of economies worldwide. Hotels may
also be hurt in any economic slowdown if consumers reduce
discretionary spending and companies cut business travel.
Lodging is "not the place to be in a downturn," Barclays
Capital said in an Aug. 19 report.
About 63 percent of the purchase price -- roughly $700
million -- would have been financed with debt.
While that ratio is "lower than average," it still made the
deal vulnerable to economic fluctuations, Patrick Scholes, a
lodging and gaming analyst with FBR Capital Markets, said last
month.
Scholes also said in a client note from last week that
Chatham, a real estate investment trust, may resurrect the deal
with another partner to replace Cerberus, a private equity
firm.
A lawyer and a spokeswoman for Innkeepers did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Spokesmen for
Chatham and Cerberus declined to comment.
Innkeepers operates hotels under the Hilton, Hyatt and
Marriott brands. It filed for bankruptcy in July 2010 with
$1.29 billion in secured debt.
Cerberus and Chatham had won a May auction for the 64
hotels.
The clause in Cerberus' commitment letter appeared to be
"buyer friendly," according to Robert Miller, a professor at
Villanova University School of Law.
He said when material adverse change clauses are invoked,
it usually leads to talks, rather than litigation, and
ultimately a lower sale price. Courts have almost always sided
with the seller in material adverse change disputes, Miller
said.
Shares of Chatham closed down 30 cents at $10.12 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The case is in re: Innkeepers USA Trust, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-13800.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)