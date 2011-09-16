* Five Mile Capital, Lehman bankruptcy estate in talks

* Innkeepers could be sold for about $1 billion

Sept 16 Private equity firm Five Mile Capital Partners LLC is in talks to buy bankrupt hotel operator Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Five Mile made a preliminary nonbinding offer earlier this week to buy Innkeepers' 64 remaining hotels, the Journal reported citing the people. The offer is said to be slightly higher than an initial bid the firm and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc made in a bankruptcy-court auction in May.

Five Mile is partnering with Lehman's bankruptcy estate for the deal, under which Five Mile will assume a big chunk of Innkeepers' senior mortgage debt and pay creditors some of their dues, the Journal said.

Starwood Capital Group and Hersha Hospitality Trust are teaming up with Five Mile to make the payments to creditors, in exchange for ownership stakes. Lehman will convert a part of its mortgage debt to an interest, the Journal said.

The Journal reported the sources as saying the discussions were still ongoing and any deal could fall apart.

Earlier this week, Cereberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] pulled out of a $1.12 billion agreement for Innkeepers, blaming the economy. [ID:nS1E78B1W0] (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; editing by Andre Grenon)