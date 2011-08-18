Aug 17 Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL] delayed closing a deal to buy Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK earlier this month amid the recent turmoil that has roiled global markets, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The private-equity firm and Innkeepers were close to completing the deal on Aug. 5 when Cerberus said it wasn't prepared to do so, saying the deal's terms contained material adverse change language based on which Cerberus could pull out, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

However, Cerberus did not tell Innkeepers' representatives that it intended to abandon the deal, nor identify specific concerns, the financial daily said on its website.

Innkeepers, which operates hotels under brand names including Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott, filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2010, saying its debt, including $1.29 billion in secured debt, had made it too difficult to keep up its properties.

In May, Cerberus and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) won an auction for the bulk of the hotels owned by the company.[ID:nN03117437]

The Journal cited the people familiar with the matter as saying that Innkeepers' representatives do not believe there has been any material adverse effect on the business and that Cerberus could be raising the issue to negotiate a lower price.

Kirkland & Ellis, Innkeepers' lawyers, are considering asking a judge to hold a hearing on the matter, the financial daily reported.

Cerberus could not be immediately reached for comment. Brian Lennon at law firm Kirkland & Ellis could not be immediately reached for comment. Innkeepers USA could not be reached for comment.

Chatham Lodging referred a request for comment to Cerberus. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)