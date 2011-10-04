Oct 4 Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL] and
Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) said on Tuesday that analyst
downgrades for the lodging sector, weakening hotel asset sales
and a 30 to 40 percent decline in the stocks of competing hotel
operators were among the nine reasons it backed out of buying
Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK.
Innkeepers, a hotel operator, filed for bankruptcy last
year and later agreed to sell 64 hotels to hedge fund Cerberus
and real estate investment firm Chatham.
The deal was due to wrap up in August, but Cerberus and
Chatham claimed that a "material adverse event" had occurred
with the deterioration of the global economy and walked away.
Innkeepers then sued the firms, and a trial begins in
bankruptcy court next week.
Most deals -- both in and out of bankruptcy court -- have
material adverse event clauses built into them.
In a court filing on Tuesday, Cerberus and Chatham laid out
the facts they will present at the trial, including more
details about exactly what economic conditions had changed,
such as reduced U.S. gross domestic product projections and the
U.S. credit downgrade by Standard & Poor's ratings agency.
Innkeepers is seeking to keep the $20 million deposit from
Cerberus and Chatham, while the firms say that they had
properly terminated the deal and deserve the funds back.
The firms argue in the documents that the material adverse
event provision allows it to terminate the deal when there is a
change or development that could be expected to damage the
prospects for Innkeepers. It says Innkeepers is arguing that no
such event has occurred, because its business has not at this
time been damaged.
The firms also argued against monetary damages Innkeepers
is seeking, saying that Innkeepers would be able to do another
deal.
The trial is scheduled for Oct. 10 to 12.
The case is in Innkeepers USA Trust et al. v Cerberus
Series Four Holdings LLC et all, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, no. 11-ap-2557.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)