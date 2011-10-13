BRIEF-Agrium has 'strong interest' in seed or chemical lines-CEO
Feb 10 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking on a quarterly conference call:
CERBERUS [CBS.UL] REACHES TENTATIVE DEAL TO BUY INNKEEPERS INKPQ.PK FOR ABOUT $1 BLN-SOURCE CLOSE TO TALKS
CERBERUS [CBS.UL], INNKEEPERS INKPQ.PK DEAL COULD CLOSE AS EARLY AS TODAY-SOURCE CLOSE TO TALKS
INNKEEPERS INKPQ.PK DEAL AVOIDS TRIAL OVER COLLAPSE OF EARLIER DEAL WITH CERBERUS
Feb 10 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking on a quarterly conference call:
* Mead shares up 5 percent, Reckitt down 1.5 percent (Adds more CEO comments, background on Mead Johnson)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday: