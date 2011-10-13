* Sides close to a roughly $1 billion sale
* Deal would avoid trial; could close as early as Thursday
(Adds detail on tentative sale agreement; adds background on
dispute; adds no-comment from Cerberus)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Cerberus Capital Management
[CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) have reached a
tentative agreement to buy bankrupt Innkeepers USA Trust
INKPQ.PK at a lower price than in an earlier deal that fell
apart, a source close to the talks said.
Cerberus and Chatham would acquire 64 of the bankrupt hotel
operator's properties for about $1 billion in a transaction
that could become official as soon as Thursday, according to
the person, who spoke anonymously because talks are private.
The parties are confident the deal will get done, though it
is not official and could still unravel, the person said.
The agreement would avoid a trial scheduled for next week
over a decision by Cerberus and Chatham to walk away from a
previous agreement to buy the same 64 hotel properties for
$1.12 billion.
The discounted purchase price would still be higher than
the initial $971 million baseline, or "stalking horse," bid
offered by Five Mile Capital Partners and Lehman Ali Inc, a
non-bankrupt unit of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK.
Innkeepers declined to comment on Thursday. A spokesman for
Cerberus also declined to comment.
The prior deal fell apart in August, when Cerberus and
Chatham invoked a so-called material adverse event clause,
which they contended allowed them to back out if an event
occurred that could adversely affect Innkeepers' business.
They said downgrades in the lodging sector, weakening hotel
asset sales, and a 30 percent to 40 percent decline in the
shares of competing hotel operators contributed to the
decision.
The move sent chills through the hotel industry and
contributed to fears of a double-dip recession. But in pretrial
court filings, Innkeepers, which operated 72 hotels under the
Hilton, Marriott and other brands, said its business was stable
and its hotels had performed "at or near budget."
It said its buyers used the clause as a pretext to
negotiate a lower price.
The lawsuit brought by Innkeepers, which sought to force
the buyers to close on the sale, was initially slated for trial
last Monday, but the sides delayed opening arguments four times
as an eleventh-hour settlement progressed.
The case is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus Series
Four Holdings LLC et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-2557.
The Innkeepers bankruptcy is In re Innkeepers USA Trust, in
the same court, No. 10-13800.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)