* Judge OKs $1 bln sale of 64 hotels to Cerberus, Chatham
* Ends dispute after buyers backed out of previous deal
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Oct 21 A bankruptcy judge approved
Innkeepers USA Trust's INKPQ.PK new plan to sell 64 of its
hotels to Cerberus Capital Management LP and Chatham Lodging
Trust, putting the hotel operator -- again -- on the verge of
exiting bankruptcy.
The $1.02 billion deal was green-lighted by Judge Shelley
Chapman on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan,
resolving a bitter, two-month dispute after the buyers called
off an earlier deal at a higher price.
Anup Sathy, an attorney for Innkeepers, said the parties
hope to close the deal on Thursday.
Innkeepers had sued Cerberus [CBS.UL] and Chatham (CLDT.N)
in August over their decision to back out of a May 16 agreement
to pay $1.12 billion for the hotels, including $700 million of
debt. [nN1E77S1P0]
The buyers invoked a so-called material adverse effect
clause, which they contended allowed them to back out if an
event occurred that could hurt Innkeepers' business.
Downgrades in the lodging sector, weakening hotel asset
sales, and major drops in the shares of competing hotel
operators contributed to the decision, they said.
The company accused Cerberus and Chatham of using the
out-clause as a pretext to negotiate a lower price and sued to
enforce the deal.
The case had been fast-tracked for a trial as Innkeepers
tried to preserve the value of its estate for the benefit of
creditors, but the sides postponed it when they undertook
11th-hour settlement talks earlier in October.
Innkeepers announced the new deal on Wednesday, saying most
creditors' recoveries are unchanged from the previous deal. For
that reason, the company does not need to resolicit votes from
creditors, Sathy said.
The only stakeholders whose recoveries will be reduced are
Midland Loan Services, a unit of PNC Financial Services Group
Inc (PNC.N), and Lehman ALI Inc, a non-bankrupt affiliate of
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK. Both were party to the
new agreement and have agreed to support it, Sathy said.
Fixed-rate debt serviced by Midland will be reduced to $675
million under the revised purchase. Lehman ALI, which holds
Innkeepers' floating-rate mortgages, will receive about $224
million in cash to cover its claims.
The new price is still a premium over the $971 million
baseline bid initially offered by Five Mile Capital Partners
and Lehman ALI.
Chapman said she will "very happily" approve the deal,
despite expressing some concern over whether its language could
possibly allow Cerberus and Chatham to again back out. Sathy
noted that the material adverse effect clause was removed from
the new agreement.
Innkeepers, which operated 72 hotels under the Hilton,
Marriott and other brands, filed for bankruptcy protection in
July 2010, burdened by too much debt from its 2007 takeover by
Apollo Investment Corp (AINV.O).
The case is In re: Innkeepers USA Trust, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-13800. The lawsuit
is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus Series Four Holdings
LLC et al in the same court, No. 11-ap-02557.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang)