By Nick Brown
Oct 27 Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK emerged
on Thursday from a contentious, 15-month bankruptcy after
closing a $1.02 billion deal to sell 64 of its hotels to
Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging
Trust (CLDT.N).
In a statement, Innkeepers said a "substantial majority" of
its unsecured creditors will recover more than 90 cents on every
dollar of claims.
The sale to Cerberus and Chatham ends a rocky Chapter 11
process. Innkeepers had sued the two firms after their earlier
sale deal fell apart. The parties called off a bankruptcy court
trial earlier in October as they entered eleventh-hour
settlement talks and ultimately agreed on the $1.02 billion
price tag.
Marc Beilinson, Innkeepers' chief restructuring officer,
called the deal a "great accomplishment."
"Despite conventional wisdom, we have demonstrated that the
myriad complex issues surrounding commercial mortgage backed
securities can be effectively resolved utilizing the Chapter 11
process," Beilinson said.
The previous sale deal would have transferred the same 64
hotels to Cerberus and Chatham for $1.12 billion. Cerberus and
Chatham had invoked a "material adverse effect" clause in the
sale papers, which they contended allowed them to renege on the
deal if an event occurred that could hurt Innkeepers'
business.
In backing out of the deal, Cerberus and Chatham said
downgrades in the lodging sector, weakening hotel asset sales,
and major drops in the shares of competing hotel operators
contributed to the decision. Innkeepers countered that its
hotels were performing at or near budget, and accused Cerberus
and Chatham of using the clause as a pretext to negotiate a
lower price.
The version of the deal that ultimately closed does not change
the reimbursement rates most creditors would have received under
the old deal.
The only stakeholders whose recoveries will change are Midland
Loan Services, a unit of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N),
and Lehman ALI Inc, a non-bankrupt affiliate of Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK. Both were party to the new agreement and
have voiced support for it.
Fixed-rate debt serviced by Midland will be reduced to $675
million from $723 million under the revised purchase. Lehman ALI,
which holds Innkeepers' floating-rate mortgages, will receive
about $224 million in cash to cover its claims.
Jeff Fitts, who runs Lehman Brothers' real estate group,
called the deal "a significant improvement" on the baseline $971
million bid for the hotels made by Lehman ALI and investment firm
Five Mile Capital Partners last spring.
"We have been and remain committed to achieving the best value
for each of Lehman's assets as" Lehman works to end its own
bankruptcy, Fitts said in a statement.
Beilinson said Chapter 11 gave Innkeepers the financial
resources to "renovate and revitalize" its properties. He added
that the properties continued to employ about 3,500 workers
throughout the bankruptcy.
Innkeepers had previously sold off a handful of other
hotels, including five to a Chatham affiliate in a separate deal
as part of its restructuring.
In all, the company operated 72 hotels prior to bankruptcy
under the Hilton, Marriott and other brands. It went bankrupt
in July 2010, burdened by too much debt from its 2007 takeover
by Apollo Investment Corp (AINV.O).
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; editing by Andre
Grenon, Bernard Orr, Phil Berlowitz)