NEW YORK Aug 29 Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK on Monday sued Cerberus Capital Management LP and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) over their decision to abandon a $1.12 billion purchase of 64 hotels from Innkeepers.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, Innkeepers said the defendants should perform their obligations, or else pay "substantial" monetary damages.

Cerberus and Chatham on Aug. 19 ended their agreement to buy the hotels, citing a "material adverse" change at Innkeepers that allowed them to back out.

In its lawsuit, Innkeepers said no such change had taken place. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)