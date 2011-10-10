NEW YORK Oct 10 Innkeepers USA Trust
INKPQ.PK is in talks to resolve litigation over the collapse
of a planned $1.12 billion asset sale to Cerberus Capital
Management [CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N).
Innkeepers Chief Restructuring Officer Marc Beilinson said
in a statement that the two sides were negotiating on Monday,
but no agreement had been reached.
Beilinson said Innkeepers was prepared to move ahead with a
trial on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan if a
deal could not reached Monday.
Cerberus and Chatham in August walked away from the deal,
saying a material adverse event had occurred and could damage
Innkeepers' business.
(Reporting by Nick Brown)