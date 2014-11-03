BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as CFO
* Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as chief financial officer
Nov 3Inno-Gene SA :
* Said on Saturday it sold 100 pct stake (1,000 shares) in NewLab Systems Sp. z o.o. to its chairman of the management board Michal Kaszuba for 100,000 zlotys


* Cytokinetics announces preclinical data for CK-2127107 presented at MDA Scientific Conference
* Sanofi genzyme extends its multiple myeloma journey partners program to cities nationwide to help improve patient outcomes through peer-to-peer education