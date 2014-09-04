BRIEF-Bausch + Lomb and Nicox announce PDUFA date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
Sept 4 INNO-GENE SA :
* Said on Wednesday it reported Q2 revenue was 1.2 million zlotys versus 665,659 zlotys a year earlier
* Said Q2 operating profit was 178,253 zlotys versus operating loss of 184,137 zlotys a year earlier
* Said Q2 net profit was 149,995 zlotys versus loss of 60,029 zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing
* HCA Holdings Inc - unit entered into joinder agreement to refinance existing senior secured term b-6 loan credit facility maturing on march 18, 2023