Sept 4 INNO-GENE SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported Q2 revenue was 1.2 million zlotys versus 665,659 zlotys a year earlier

* Said Q2 operating profit was 178,253 zlotys versus operating loss of 184,137 zlotys a year earlier

* Said Q2 net profit was 149,995 zlotys versus loss of 60,029 zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:

