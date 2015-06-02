UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, June 2 Innocean Worldwide Inc, the advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, plans to raise as much as 355.1 billion won ($319.4 million) in an initial public offering, the company said on Tuesday.
Preliminary plans call for existing shareholders to sell around 3 million shares, while 2 million new shares will be issued at an indicative price range of 64,000-71,000 won per share.
Chung Eui-sun, the vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co who holds 1.8 million shares or a 10 percent stake currently in Innocean, will offer 1.4 million shares from his holdings in the IPO expected in July.
($1 = 1,111.9000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.