SEOUL, July 17 Shares in Innocean Worldwide Inc , the advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, opened at 66,600 won a share in its market debut on Friday, below its 68,000 won IPO price, after the company's initial public offering raised 340.1 billion won ($296.7 million). ($1 = 1,146.3500 won) (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Pullin)