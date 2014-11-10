Nov 10 Innofactor Plc :

* Says Chairman of the company's Board, Pyry Lautsuo, announced on Nov. 9 his resignation due to family reasons

* Has elected Sami Ensio, CEO and largest owner of the company, as Chairman of Board until next general meeting