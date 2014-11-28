Nov 28 Innofactor Plc

* Says subsidiary Innofactor Business Solutions Oy to deliver Enfo Zender a Microsoft Dynamics AX-based financial management services platform

* Value of agreed first phase of project is about 0.5 million euros

* Solution is planned to be delivered during years 2014 and 2015

* Says agreement includes an option for further development of platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)