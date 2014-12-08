Dec 8 Innofactor Plc :

* Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) selects Innofactor as the provider of its Microsoft Azure cloud ervices

* Final value of deal during contract period cannot be stated for certain at this point

* Project deliveries and services related to cloud transfer are planned to be delivered in stages during 2014-2017