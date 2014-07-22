July 22 Innofactor Plc : * Says Q2 net sales EUR 11.2 million versus EUR 7.7 million * Says Q2 EBIT EUR 358 thousand versus EUR 442 thousand * Says Q2 EBITDA EUR 708 thousand versus EUR 665 thousand * Says net sales in 2014 are expected to be about EUR 43-48 million * Says the operating margin (EBITDA) in 2014 is expected to be about EUR 4-6