ESSEN, Germany, April 24 Innogy, Germany's largest energy company, will keep a tight handle on costs when bidding for wind power projects, its CEO said, less than two weeks after smaller peer EnBW said it could build offshore parks without any state subsidies.

"We will not pursue projects at just any price. We carefully weigh up each one and invest only when it is economically viable for us," Peter Terium said at the group's annual shareholder meeting on Monday.

EnBW earlier this month said it received approval for a new 900 megawatt (MW) offshore wind park called He Dreiht in the North Sea as part of Germany's first public auction process, saying its bid did not include any subsidies. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)