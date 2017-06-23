BERLIN, June 23 The chief executive of German
energy group Innogy on Friday damped speculation of a
possible takeover by French rival Engie, following
similar remarks by Engie's CEO earlier in the day.
"I am not aware of any contact," CEO Peter Terium told
journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin. "There
are no talks with Engie. There is nothing to it."
Innogy shares were down 2.3 percent by 1504 GMT
Terium also said that Innogy's British unit Npower was
aiming to turn a profit by 2019.
Asked whether the British government could impose further
price caps, he said, "We have to wait what happens this year. If
nothing changes in the market, we want to earn an operating
profit and return to the black in 2019."
