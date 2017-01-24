BERLIN Jan 24 Innogy, Germany's
largest energy group, calls for more regulatory support for
network expansion and a better integration of renewable energy
into the country's power system, CEO Peter Terium tells
Germany's Handelsblatt energy conference.
** Says implementation of energy turnaround in Germany seems
uncontrolled and confused in parts
** Says renewables must be used to a much greater degree in
areas of heating and traffic
** Says energy industry needs regulatory incentives to
upgrade distribution grids (DSO)
** Says high voltage transmission grids (TSO) will be less
relevant in future German energy market if DSO will be properly
upgraded
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)