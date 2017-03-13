ESSEN, Germany, March 13 German energy group
Innogy sees growing competition in key areas of its
business, including renewables, where bid-based tender systems
have replaced incentive schemes to lower the cost for solar and
wind power.
"Competition is intensifying right now. But as a listed
company, we do not pursue projects at any price," Chief
Executive Peter Terium told journalists at the group's annual
press conference on Monday.
Core earnings (adjusted EBITDA) from renewables accounted
for 16 percent of Innogy's total but were down 18 percent to 671
million euros ($716 million) in 2016, partly due to low wind
levels.
Terium also said the group planned to enter new markets in
its gas networks business in eastern Europe via small
acquisitions. "We have experience in this area and we want to
make use of it," he said.
($1 = 0.9370 euros)
