UPDATE 2-Trade-focused academic Tenreyro picked as Bank of England policymaker
* LSE economist Tenreyro has criticised Brexit (Adds details, Tenreyro views on UK outlook, Barro comments)
FRANKFURT May 12 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group, on Friday warned prospects in the British retail market sharply deteriorated as a result of fierce competition, adding it no longer expected its troubled Npower unit to turn a profit there.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at Npower plunged 74 percent to 34 million euros ($37 million), Innogy said in its annual report. Npower accounts for less than 3 percent of Innogy's adjusted EBIT. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* LSE economist Tenreyro has criticised Brexit (Adds details, Tenreyro views on UK outlook, Barro comments)
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel Macron.