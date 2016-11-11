FRANKFURT Nov 11 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group, posted a 7 percent decline in nine-month core profit, citing higher maintenance spending for its German power and gas networks, its most important assets.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.92 billion euros ($3.19 billion) in the period, Innogy, which was split off from parent RWE last month, said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)