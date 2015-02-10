Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Innolux Corp
* Says Q4 net profit at T$11.2 billion ($355.89 million), better than market forecast of T$6.05 billion
* Says 2014 net profit at T$21.7 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order