Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, July 2 Innolux Corp, the world's No.3 flat panel maker, plans to shift 25-30 percent of its manufacturing capacity in China to Taiwan in a bid to speed up production time and raise panel yields, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Economic Daily quoted Chairman Tuan Hsing-Chien as saying that the move reflects signs of recovery for the industry.
Innolux and other flat panel makers have struggled with steep price drops and a supply glut for years.
Representatives for Innolux could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)