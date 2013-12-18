TAIPEI Dec 18 Taiwan's Innolux Corp, the world's third-biggest maker of flat panels for computers and mobile phones, said it plans to issue up to 2 billion new shares in a rights issue that will raise funds to either boost manufacturing or repay bank loans.

In a securities filing late on Tuesday, Innolux said it may issue the new shares either at home or overseas. The rights issue would be worth up to T$20.7 billion ($698 million), based on the company's T$10.35 closing price of Tuesday.

Innolux has struggled for the past few quarters due to a panel supply glut and steep price cuts amid strong competition from South Korean and Chinese rivals. ($1 = 29.6415 Taiwan dollars)

