BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Investment and telecommunications services firm Innopac Holdings Ltd has moved into China's natural gas market, after a false start in 2011.
It announced that it had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement on Friday with Rubic Prize for the acquisition of 45 million ordinary shares of Extera - representing 81.82 percent of the investment holding company's issued and paid-up share capital - for S$17.1 million ($13.6 million).
For a company statement, click:
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.