BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Innopharmax:
* Says the company completed issuing 10 million new shares at T$32 per share
* Says the company raised T$320 million
* Says the new share issue record date is May 6
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.