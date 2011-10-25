* Ex-Innospec British executive David Turner in court
LONDON Oct 25 A British businessman who used to
work for American chemicals company Innospec appeared
in court on Tuesday on fraud and corruption charges concerning
business in Iraq and Indonesia, the UK's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) said.
The SFO said Dr David Turner had been charged with alleged
offences of conspiring to make corrupt payments to public
officials in Indonesia and Iraq to secure supply contracts for
Innospec Ltd.
Turner, 56, has also been charged with conspiring to defraud
a competitor company by bribing Iraqi officials to provide
unfavourable test results on its product.
Law firm Peters & Peters is representing Turner, who has
been granted unconditional bail. When contacted by Reuters, a
lawyer for the firm said they had no comment to make on the
situation.
Last year, Innospec agreed to pay $40.2 million to settle
related U.S. and British charges, and pleaded guilty to 12 U.S.
criminal counts.
The Littleton, Colorado-based company admitted to bribing
Iraqi oil officials, defrauding the United Nations through its
Oil for Food Program and selling chemicals to Cuban power plants
in violation of a U.S. embargo.
Earlier this year, the company's former chief executive
settled a U.S. regulator's charges that he had authorised the
specialty chemicals company to pay bribes to Iraqi and
Indonesian officials.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman)