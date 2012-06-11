By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, June 11 A former chief executive at a
U.S.-owned chemicals company that bribed officials in Iraq and
Indonesia to buy its products pleaded guilty to corruption
charges in a London court on Monday, the latest chapter in a
long-running international legal saga.
Innospec admitted in 2010 that it had paid millions
of dollars in bribes between 2002 and 2008 to secure contracts
to sell the two countries tetraethyl lead, a fuel additive that
has been phased out from industrialised countries because of
health and environmental concerns.
The case is being closely watched in British legal circles
because of an unusual plea bargain agreement struck in 2010
between prosecuting authorities and Innospec, a deal which was
sharply criticised at the time by a senior judge.
His critique is likely to feature prominently in an upcoming
debate over government proposals to give prosecutors new plea
bargaining powers.
Two other former senior executives, Dennis Kerrison and
Miltiades Papachristos, pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown
Court to one count of conspiracy to corrupt.
Jennings pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to
corrupt in relation to bribes paid in both Indonesia and Iraq.
That raised the number of former Innospec executives to have
admitted corruption to three.
David Turner, a former sales and marketing director for
tetraethyl lead, pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Jan.
17 and is awaiting sentencing. Innospec's Iraq agent, Ousama
Naaman, was sentenced in December 2011 by a U.S. federal court
in Washington D.C. to 30 months in prison for his role in the
corrupt deals.
The investigation into the case began in 2005 and was
carried out jointly by U.S. and British anti-fraud agencies.
Innospec was registered in the U.S. state of Delaware but its
executive offices were in the British county of Cheshire and the
Indonesian bribes were organised from there.
After complex negotiations, prosecuting authorities on both
sides of the Atlantic reached a plea bargain agreement with the
company in 2010 under which it paid fines of $27.5 million in
the United States and $12.7 million in Britain.
John Thomas, the senior British judge who sentenced Innospec
at the time, reluctantly upheld the terms of the agreement but
he said the $12.7 million fine was "wholly inadequate". He also
said Britain's Serious Fraud Office did not have the power to
make such arrangements and it should not happen again.
