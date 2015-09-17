WARSAW, Sept 17 Global private equity fund CVC Capital Partners on Thursday named Krzysztof Krawczyk, former managing partner at local rival Innova Capital, to head its new Polish office starting in October.

Prior to joining Innova in 2000, Krawczyk worked as an investment analyst at venture fund Pioneer Investment Poland and analyst at Daiwa Institute of Research.

CVC currently oversees more than 300 investments valued at over $120 billion.

In July, CVC made its first Polish purchase, buying utility PKP Energetyka for 2 billion zlotys ($539 million).

CVC director Przemek Obloj told Reuters this week that the fund is planning a second investment in Poland.

