UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Oct 26 Southeast Asian private equity firm Northstar Group agreed to acquire Singapore-listed Innovalues Ltd, a manufacturer of precision machine parts, for S$331.4 million ($239 million) in its latest buyout.
"The acquisition of Innovalues represents an opportunity for the offeror to acquire control of a company in the precision manufacturing sector with a regional manufacturing footprint," Innovalues and Northstar said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
An indirect fully-owned subsidiary of Northstar Equity Partners IV, an investment fund managed by Northstar Advisors Pte Ltd, will acquire all the shares of Innovalues at S$1.01 each, the companies said.
The buyer is paying a 30.5 percent premium to the 12-month volume weighted average price of Innovalues as of April 6, the last trading day before Innovalues announced the appointment of Singapore-based Rippledot Capital Advisers for a strategic review.
Innovalues stock last traded at S$0.975 before the company asked for trading in its shares to be halted on Wednesday.
Standard Chartered is financial adviser to Northstar on the deal.
($1 = 1.3886 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources