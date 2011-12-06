* Buys Claims Services Australia for A$20 mln
* Adj pretax profit 15.1 mln stg vs 9.8 mln stg last year
* Revenue up 9 pct to 175.9 mln stg
Dec 6 British software firm Innovation
Group posted a surge in full-year profit on new business
wins and said it was confident of a continued growth in 2012.
The company, which provides business process outsourcing
services to the insurance, financial services and motor and
fleet industries, also said it bought Claims Services Australia
for A$20 million ($20.6 million) from Calliden Group
and two other shareholders.
The acquisition provides Innovation an entry into the
Australian property claims market.
Innovation, whose clients include Ford Motor Co, Aviva
and Toyota, won its largest outsourcing contract
from RBS Insurance in August.
"Our business is on a firm footing...Our solutions are
selling well and we have achieved new sales records," Chief
Executive Andrew Roberts said in a statement.
Adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Sept. 30 rose to
15.1 million pounds, from 9.8 million pounds last year.
Revenue climbed 9 percent to 175.9 million pounds.
Shares of the company fell 13 percent in the last three
months, compared with a 6 percent fall in FTSE Small Cap Index
. They closed at 18 pence on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.9716 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)