* Sees N. America, parts of Europe as growth drivers
* Buys Claims Services Australia for A$20 mln
* Adj pretax profit 15.1 mln stg vs 9.8 mln stg last year
* Revenue up 9 pct to 175.9 mln stg
Dec 6 British software company Innovation
Group posted a surge in full-year profit on new business
wins and said it was confident of a continued growth in 2012,
betting on its performance in most of its geographies.
"We did right-size the business a year-and-a-half ago and
that stood us in very good stead for these market conditions,"
Chief Executive Andrew Roberts said by phone.
Innovation, which provides business process outsourcing
services to the insurance, financial services and motor and
fleet industries, expects North America and parts of Europe to
drive its growth in the current financial year.
The company, which provides business process outsourcing
services to the insurance, financial services and motor and
fleet industries, bought Claims Services Australia for A$20
million ($20.6 million) from Calliden Group and two
other shareholders.
"This is a 'box perfect' acquisition as it builds out volume
to its infrastructure," Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor
said.
Shares in the company recovered from early fall and were
trading flat at 18 pence at 1129 GMT, compared with a 0.2
percent fall in FTSE Small Cap Index.
"It is a large portion of the cash pile heading out for a
small geography - folks would have been happier with that outlay
in one of the 'nearer' but more importantly larger geographies,"
O'Connor said in an email.
The acquisition provides Innovation an entry into the
Australian property claims market.
The company is also looking at markets in India and Brazil
for further expansion, CEO Roberts said.
"It (the expansion) will probably be done on a license basis
or a partnership basis rather than us directly investing in
offices, property and people," Roberts said.
He said the company was aiming to double the shareholder
value in three years.
For the year ended Sept. 30, adjusted pretax profit rose to
15.1 million pounds, from 9.8 million pounds last year.
Revenue climbed 9 percent to 175.9 million pounds.
The company, whose clients include Ford Motor Co,
Aviva and Toyota, won its largest outsourcing
contract from RBS Insurance in August.
($1 = 0.9716 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)