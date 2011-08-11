* Deal expected to contribute 40 mln stg to sales over contract period

* Innovation to handle RBS Insurance's subsidence claims

Aug 11 British software firm Innovation Group said it signed a contract with RBS Insurance to handle the insurance firm's subsidence claims.

As part of the contract, which commences with immediate effect and runs through to 2014, Innovation will handle all of RBS Insurance's newly notified subsidence claims and manage the completion of 70 percent of existing open subsidence claims.

Innovation, which provides business process outsourcing services to the insurance, financial services and motor and fleet industries, expects the contract to contribute about 40 million pounds ($64.6 million) to overall revenue over the next three-and-a-half years.

Innovation Group's shares, which have risen by nearly half their value over the past year, closed at 18.75 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 165.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)