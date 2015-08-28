LONDON Aug 28 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle
is in advanced talks about buying Innovation Group
for 40 pence a share in cash, valuing its equity at
almost 500 million pounds ($769 million), the British software
company said on Friday.
Innovation, which provides software and services to help
insurers process claims, said the talks may or may not lead to a
deal.
Shares in Innovation Group, which have risen by 18 percent
in the last 12 months, were trading 6 percent higher at 37.5
pence at 1029 GMT.
Under takeover rules, Carlyle has until Sept. 25 to make a
firm offer for Innovation or announce it does not intend to make
an offer.
Innovation Group is being advised by Investec.
($1 = 0.6503 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)