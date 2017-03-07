BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Innoviva Inc said on Tuesday activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP had nominated a slate of directors to replace a majority of the company's board.
Innoviva, formerly Theravance Inc, urged shareholders to vote for its recommended seven nominees, adding Sarissa had provided no rationale for its actions nor proposed a new strategic direction..
Sarissa Capital Management LP is a hedge fund run by billionaire investor Carl Icahn's former healthcare lieutenant. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.